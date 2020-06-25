A small group of Chelsea fans have embarrassed themselves by turning up to Stamford Bridge tonight with ‘All Lives Matter’ signs and chanting “we won’t take the knee”.

Watch the video below as they chant against the Black Lives Matter movement, labelling it “racist”, which is about a ridiculous statement as it’s possible to make about an anti-racism movement.

Chelsea take on Manchester City at the Bridge tonight, with fans not even allowed in at the moment due to games being played behind closed doors while the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a problem.

That didn’t stop these idiots turning up, unfortunately, but we’ll leave you with this excellent video below as well just to clear up why saying Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean other lives don’t…