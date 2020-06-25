Chelsea fans aren’t too sure about the line up put out by manager Frank Lampard for this evening’s big game against Manchester City.

The Blues have made some changes to their team, with Ross Barkley coming in in midfield in what looks like one of the more puzzling and risky changes made by Lampard.

Barkley has not had the most convincing time at Chelsea since his move from Everton, but he’s in today ahead of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour.

The England international hasn’t really done a lot to earn this, and Chelsea fans aren’t too keen on the midfield that’s been put out by their manager.

Jorginho and Kovacic have been particularly important players for the west London giants this season and it’s a big risk leaving them both out of such a big game.

Chelsea could have a big role to play in this season’s title race as they’ll help crown Liverpool as champions tonight if they avoid defeat against City.

Still, they might not have set themselves up that well to get the result they also need to help them secure an all-important top four finish for this season…

Why barkley start fgs????? — H (@YoItsHamzaa) June 25, 2020

Why the hell is Barkley starting ..mchew — ?? (@Bashir_Bakare1) June 25, 2020

Why is Ross Barkley consistently playing when he offers nothing — Jordan (@JDove_) June 25, 2020

How is Barkley starting ahead of Kovacic?? And why Willian? I don't get this lineup https://t.co/jGklpqH28Z — Istiaq Partho (@Partho__09) June 25, 2020

God please help us?

Why is Barkley there???? https://t.co/0McUSotGlV — heiswhoami (@_thatduo) June 25, 2020