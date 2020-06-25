Chelsea outcast is open to taking a pay cut to join his former club

Chelsea have always had a large squad of players who they can sell and loan out to make a profit from, but they might need to change that this summer.

The transfer market is likely to die down so it could be tough to get rid of anyone, and that means it’s probably worth taking what they can to get rid of some players.

Tiemoue Bakayoko hasn’t lived up to the expectations since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, and he’s gone out on loan to AC Milan and Monaco since then.

Sempre Milan have reported that AC Milan could have an interest in bringing him back to the San Siro, and it sounds like he would be open to taking a pay cut to make it happen.

They do go on to say that Chelsea’s demands might be another obstacle, but he’s unlikely to feature for Frank Lampard next season so perhaps they might be forced to accept whatever they offer.

He’s still only 25 so there’s plenty of time for him to get back to his best, and it would be good if he could rejuvinate his career and help Milan push their way back up the Serie A table next season.