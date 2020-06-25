Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is reportedly set for showdown talks with his club over his future amid recent Chelsea transfer rumours.

The Germany international is an exciting young talent who surely has a big future in the game at one of Europe’s elite clubs, with Chelsea also likely to benefit hugely from signing him this summer.

It’s little surprise, therefore, to see that Havertz has been strongly linked with Chelsea, with a report from WinSports, as translated by the Daily Express, claiming that the Blues have made an offer of €88million (£79.5m) for the youngster.

Havertz is now reportedly set to hold talks over his future, according to German outlet Bild, as translated by the Metro, so we may soon learn a little more about where he’ll be playing next season.

The 21-year-old will no doubt be keen to have a little more clarity over his situation, and CFC fans will hope these upcoming talks can ultimately lead to him moving to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has already been busy this summer with deals in place for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to join next season, and Havertz would be another fine fit alongside those two.

Chelsea have not had the best of seasons and will surely need to spend on big names like this if they are to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.