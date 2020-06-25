Video: Mason Mount hits the side netting and even the fake Chelsea fans thought it was in

Mason Mount should really have scored this great chance for Chelsea, but his effort could only find the side netting.

It looked a lot like he’d put it away, though, so much so that even the fake Chelsea fans celebrated the strike, suggesting the people in charge of over-dubbing these empty matches were deceived by Mount’s effort!

Chelsea and Manchester City are currently level at 1-1, but Liverpool fans would have liked to see this go in.

If City drop points, it guarantees Liverpool the title tonight, but at the moment it’s still on too much of a knife edge to be comfortable.