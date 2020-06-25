Menu

Deal close: Barcelona’s Arthur accepts Juventus offer as Pjanic swap deal nears

According to well-regarded Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arthur has accepted Juventus’ offer which means a swap deal that will take Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona is now very close to being completed.

As per Romano, Juventus have agreed to send Pjanic to Barcelona plus a fee of €10m in order to land the Brazilian midfielder.

It’s added that only the ‘last details’ remain before this exchange before two of the world’s biggest clubs is completed.

It’s not surprising to see that Arthur has accepted a move as RMC sport report that Maurizio Sarri’s side tabled a deal that doubles the current salary he earns with Barcelona.

Arthur is seven years younger than Pjanic, so we won’t be shocked if Barcelona fans react angrily to this deal – they’re losing someone who could’ve been key for many years for a player in Pjanic that may only have a few years left at the top level.

Nonetheless, this deal lands each club a player that can lift their teams immediately.

Juventus need a midfielder with better attacking qualities to provide better link-up play with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

Barcelona on the other hand can do with a player like Pjanic, he can thrive as a deep-lying midfielder that would sit just in front of Sergio Busquets.

