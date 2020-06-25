While we’re still seeing the occasional rumour linking a team with a big money transfer, it’s starting to look like it will only be clubs with rich owners who will make big signings this summer.

The Express reported on the latest with Liverpool’s hunt for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and it sounds like it might be over.

If there’s one are of this Liverpool team that needs to be improved it’s probably the centre back spot next to Virgil van Dijk, and Koulibaly could’ve been perfect for that.

He’s a physical solid defender who’s good on the ball, but the report indicates that he’s actually expecting to join Man City this summer.

They claim that Napoli would be looking for €80m to let him go, but you would expect City can probably afford that.

Pep Guardiola’s team do have a serious problem in defence where they have a few defenders who are good on the ball, but they struggle to actually defend and it’s a weak spot in the team.

It’s a damning indictment of the current squad that Fernandinho is often a preferred choice at the back, so at least Koulibaly would provide a proven world class option for them to build on.