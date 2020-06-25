It’s fair to say that Bruno Fernandes has been the catalyst for Manchester United’s good form, with the Portuguese still to taste defeat for the Red Devils.

With Paul Pogba starting alongside him for the first time against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, the midfielder provided more of the same energy and work ethic that we’ve quickly become used to.

He remains the conduit through which all of United’s best work comes, and his willingness to get involved, want the ball and take responsibility is a breath of fresh air.

However, former United striker and long-time pundit, Alan Brazil, isn’t happy with one side of Fernandes’ game.

“Do you know what’s beginning to irritate me? Bruno Fernandes,” Brazil said on the talkSPORT breakfast show, cited by talkSPORT.

“There’s no doubt this kid can play, he ‘s fantastic when he’s on the ball and he can pass, but God does he go over easy.

“He’s holding this, holding that, rolling around… GET UP YOU TART! Listen, he’s a top player, you don’t need to do that, do you?

“Jose Mourinho picked up on it, and he would know that because one of the greatest players we’ve seen, Cristiano Ronaldo, did that when he first came, but Fernandes doesn’t need to do it. He oozes class, this fella, but don’t be starting with that nonsense!”

The Premier League has always been known as a physical league, and to that end Fernandes will need to get used to the cut and thrust.

However, it’s worth pointing out that he’s still only played seven games in the English top-flight, per transfermarkt, scoring three and providing three assists.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Sergio Ramos’ brilliant free-kick for Real Madrid extends his record ‘It’s not only about Harry’ – Hugo Lloris points the finger at entire Tottenham squad for lack of ambition The incredible stat to emerge from Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace

His influence is there for all to see, and it’s rare to have a player come along and make a difference to a team in such a short space of time.

To try and take some shine off of that is mischievous at best.