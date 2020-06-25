Whilst no one can be in any doubt as to the message behind the Black Lives Matter campaign and the wider issues regarding race, Frank Lampard has attempted to educate Raheem Sterling on one particular issue.

Recently, Sterling appeared on BBC’s Newsnight to discuss various matters surrounding the topic of race and also the lack of opportunities for black managers in the elite levels of the game.

Along with Lampard’s rise to the Chelsea manager’s job, the Man City striker cited Steven Gerrard’s pathway into management, whilst also claiming that ex-players such as Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell are not afforded the same opportunities.

“All had great careers. Played for England. All have done their badges. And the two who haven’t been given the opportunities are the two black former players,” Sterling noted, cited by the Daily Star.

Lampard was quick to remind Sterling of why he’s got to where he has.

“In the case of what Raheem said on management, I think he got it slightly wrong,” the Blues manager countered, and cited by the Daily Star.

“I felt it was a very casual comparison. It’s hard to make that comparison from the outside. Those opportunities have to be equal for everybody. We all agree on that.

“But within that there are the details of how hard you’ve worked. I certainly worked hard to get this opportunity and there’s a million things along the way that knock you, set you back.”

Clearly, the ex-England International isn’t looking to further fan the flames on a delicate matter for all concerned, but felt compelled to at least outline the other side of the argument.