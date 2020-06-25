Although the Premier League’s Project Restart hasn’t been kind to Arsenal, with two defeats in two games leaving them floundering in 11th position, Mikel Arteta believes that some good news is just around the corner.

The size of the task facing the Spaniard, in terms of being able to get the Gunners back into the upper echelons of the league and challenging the likes of Liverpool – who are currently a cavernous 46 points ahead – might be made easier by tying certain members of the playing squad down to new contracts.

Bukayo Saka only has a year left on his contract and has interested Borussia Dortmund amongst other teams, according to Goal.com.

The 18-year-old has four assists in 20 appearances per transfermarkt, and it’s clear that Arteta wants to keep hold of the youngster.

“I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo very shortly,” Arteta is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“The communications between the club, agents and the family has been going on for months and is very fluent.

“The player and family knows how much trust I have in him. I think he is just showing that every week and his consistency level is getting better and better.

“I’m so excited with the young players that we have. They just need the right environment around them to explode and Bukayo is doing that even in difficult circumstances which is even more merit for him.”

The news that a deal could be close will be music to the ears of Gunners fans who are still smarting from the revelation that the club has offered new deals to David Luiz, amongst others, per CaughtOffside.