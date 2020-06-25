With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future still up in the air, one former Man United striker has suggested that the Gabonese should sign for the Old Trafford outfit.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Arsenal appear unable or unwilling to acquiesce to Aubameyang’s contract demands, or if the player himself has decided that a change of scenery might be a better option at this stage of his career, but whatever the truth of the matter, a new deal with the Gunners has yet to be signed.

While the dithering continues there’s a window of opportunity available for other clubs, and Louis Saha believes that the striker should be looking to move to United if the option became available.

“Arsenal fans may not like this, but I’d like him to join United, I’d be very happy with that,” Saha told talkSPORT’s The Warm-Up Podcast, cited by The Daily Star.

“I’m sure Arsenal fans would not take that well, but that’s my advice to Auba.

“[…] You get 15 years in a career if you’re lucky, you have to make your choices and nobody can stop you from thinking certain ways.

“At the end of the day when you don’t play well the club deposes of you, it goes both ways.”

Despite his age, Aubameyang is still an omnipresent attacking threat and, even if it’s a short-term hire, then he guarantees goals.

To that end, it’s difficult to see why the Gunners wouldn’t offer him whatever was necessary in the first place to secure him for the final big contract of his career.

Arsenal’s potential loss could almost certainly be United’s, or anyone else’s, gain.