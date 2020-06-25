Jurgen Klopp has defined an era at Liverpool, and he stands on the verge of becoming the first Reds manager in 30 years to deliver English football’s top-flight domestic title.

The Anfield outfit won the old Division One crown way back in 1990, but under Klopp’s stewardship, Liverpool have been getting progressively better year on year.

One more win will see them win their first-ever Premier League title, and the clamour for a statue of the German isn’t without merit.

However, that’s one thing that Klopp will seemingly draw the line at.

“When I die some day, I’m 53 so let me say 50 years, I’m really not interested if people still talk about me,” he said to Tortoise Media, cited by the Daily Star.

“Really, I’m not that interested. I don’t want to have a statue or whatever and then people do this kind of stuff.

“I hope then they have things to think about in that time and it’s nice and be focused on that.”

It’s not just his influence on the pitch that has endeared him to the locals either.

Down to earth, personable and someone who clearly identifies with the Liverpool fan base, he has won many admirers during his time in the hot-seat.

Wins like the incredible turnaround against Barcelona have shown that Klopp’s players have full belief in his methods too, and with a league title to add to their Champions League and Club World Cup wins, they’re a team still going places.