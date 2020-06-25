Interesting news for Liverpool as bookies don’t make them favourites to win the Premier League next year

Sir Alex Ferguson always said that the winning the league wasn’t the hardest thing – it was trying to retain it the next season that was truly difficult.

You’ll become a target for other teams while it’s only natural that players will relax and become somewhat complacent, so the hard work starts now for Jurgen Klopp and his men.

It would make sense for them to find fresh motivation as soon as possible, and being written off as title favourites might give them some extra fuel for next season.

These odds were taken from Ladbrokes tonight, and it’s Man City who have been named as the favourites to win the league next season:

Perhaps they’ve taken into account that defending champions can often struggle, or it’s also possible that they fancy City to have a big transfer window and that will be enough for them to regain their crown next season.

Realistically it’s far too early to be making any predictions for next season ( Newcastle could be an interesting punt if their takeover goes through) but it’s interesting to see these odds.

Time will tell if Liverpool can reach the same levels again next year, but it will take a brave/stupid person to bet against them right now.