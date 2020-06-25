Video: Joe Willock shows poacher’s instincts to make it 2-0 to Arsenal vs Southampton

Joe Willock made no mistake from close range as Arsenal went 2-0 up against Southampton this evening.

Watch below as Alexandre Lacazette had two shots saved before Willock finally tucked in the rebound, showing great predatory instincts to stick around in the right area and finish well when the ball found its way to him.

Willock has been a key player for Arsenal this season, having come up through the club’s academy to work his way into the senior squad.

Arsenal fans will be relieved as they’re now surely on their way to their first three points since the Premier League started up again last week.