(Photo) Alexandre Lacazette strikes hilarious pose on the Arsenal bench

Alexandre Lacazette is looking nice and relaxed in the hot evening sun during Arsenal’s game against Southampton.

The Gunners lead the Saints 1-0 at half time, with Lacazette not making today’s starting line up and his replacement, Eddie Nketiah, scoring the opening goal at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Lacazette is keeping cool, though, with an umbrella to protect himself from today’s pretty brutal hot sunshine.

Hopefully someone will tell him he can’t bring it onto the pitch with him if he’s brought on later!