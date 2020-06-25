Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes Jurgen Klopp needs to prioritise the signing of cover at left-back this summer.

The Reds are on the brink of Premier League title glory, with the trophy potentially heading to Anfield for the first time in 30 years later tonight depending on Manchester City’s result against Chelsea.

It isn’t immediately obvious where Liverpool need to improve this superb squad, but Fowler believes one area of weakness is at left-back.

Andrew Robertson has undoubtedly been superb for Klopp’s side this season, but there is a worrying lack of backup for the Scotland international in this squad.

LFC would do well to ensure they’re not overly reliant on Robertson, whose fast and furious playing style could lead to fatigue and injuries next season if he’s over-used.

Fowler thinks this makes sense as an area for Klopp to prioritise when it comes to new signings, and fans will probably agree with the former striker’s assessment.

“I think there’s obviously going to be a little bit of talk about Mo Salah again, there’s going to be talk about Sadio Mane, good players are always going to be linked with top European clubs,” Fowler told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Where I’d like to see them build, you think of the game against against Everton where they struggled on the left-hand side, James Milner will never, ever let you down.

“But coming into that left-back position if Andy Robertson does get injured again, or has a little bit of a dip in form, I think they need someone to cover Andy Robertson, just to strengthen the squad, certainly in that area.”

Could fans be back in Premier League stadiums earlier than expected? Click here to read more.