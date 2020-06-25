Liverpool break Premier League record previously held jointly by Man United and Man City

Liverpool have made history by becoming the first club to win the Premier League title with seven games to spare.

Manchester City’s 2-1 loss away to Chelsea tonight confirmed the Reds’ status as champions, ending their thirty-year wait to finally lift the title again.

No one can say Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t fully deserved this triumph, with Liverpool massively dominant from start to finish this season to sweep everyone else away.

City narrowly pipped Liverpool to the trophy on the final day of last season, but there was just no stopping them this term as they ended up winning it earlier than any other side has never managed before.

See below as Sky Sports show the previous best was clinching the title with five games to spare, which Manchester United did in 2000/01, and which City did just two years ago…

? Liverpool have won the PL title the earliest in terms of games remaining (7) ? They beat the previous record of 5, jointly held by Man Utd (2000-01) & Man City (2017-18) pic.twitter.com/9VmqQprQIQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) June 25, 2020

This is some achievement by Liverpool, who also won the Champions League last season, and followed it up with Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs earlier this term.

Klopp has truly done tremendous work at Anfield and LFC could continue to dominate for years to come.