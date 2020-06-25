Liverpool confirm ace will leave the club when his contract expires next week

We’re all used to seeing players leaving their clubs at this time of year, it’s just odd to see it happening while the Premier League is still going.

It’s probably a good time to be a free agent when most clubs won’t have the money to afford transfer fees, and someone like Nathaniel Clyne could be a good purchase this summer.

Liverpool’s website officially confirmed that he would be leaving the club when his contract expires on the 30th of June, which may not come as a surprise after the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clyne arrived from Southampton in 2015 and became a key member of the team in his first two seasons, but struggled to feature much after that.

He also enjoyed a loan spell at Bournemouth, but clearly didn’t do enough to force his way back into the team.

He’s still only 29 and has great experience in the Premier League and with England so could be a good pick up for most top flight sides, but he’s had his injury troubles and that may be taken into account.

A return to either Crystal Palace or Southampton could make a lot of sense, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.