Video: Police trying to break up Liverpool fan celebrations as thousands break lockdown to gather at Anfield

Police are reportedly trying to break up the wild celebrations outside Anfield this evening as Liverpool fans celebrate their Premier League title victory.

Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea confirmed Liverpool’s status as champions, and despite current lockdown restrictions, Reds fans have got together to celebrate.

More and more fans gather outside Anfield as @MattCritchley1 looks at how the police are handling the situation.#beINPL #LFC pic.twitter.com/SrruhfxnnT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 25, 2020

Watch the video above as beIN Sports report from the scene and say police are trying to disperse the crowd, though not with much luck so far as around 2000 supporters are said to have turned up.

Premier League games are being played behind closed doors at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is a bit of a worry that a large group has now got together after so much effort to bring the number of cases down in this country.

That said, it was perhaps always unrealistic to think this could have been avoided, and it’s worth noting that cases do not appear to have risen despite recent huge protests all across the UK.