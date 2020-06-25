Liverpool fans will love this as young star is already talking about staying at Anfield for his whole career

It’s so rare for a player to stay with a club for their entire career, mainly because so much can change in football.

It’s possible they might become too good for their club or they could lose form and be moved on, a new manager might not like them and sometimes the time will simply come for a new challenge.

There’s nothing better than seeing a local player who’s doing great things in the first team, and Trent Alexander Arnold is already doing that for Liverpool.

He’s only 21 so it’s far too soon to be talking about the end of his career, but The Mirror have reported that he wants to stay with Liverpool for his entire career.

They indicate that he’s already hinting at ending his career with the club, and he’s happy to stay there as long as they are competing for trophies.

They go on to say that he’s already been tipped as a future captain, and doesn’t have plans to play anywhere else.

It’s so rare to have a full back who is actually exciting to watch, but Liverpool actually have two with Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

The right back has made a name for himself due to his incredible delivery from open play and from free kicks, while he’s also demonstrating that he’s able to score from set pieces too.

You have to imagine that the Liverpool fans will happily see him stay at the club for the rest of his career if he keeps playing like this, but it is important to remember that so much can change.