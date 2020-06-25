Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Real Madrid in the running for the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has been one of the finest centre-backs in the world in recent times and would no doubt improve most top sides.

Liverpool are now being linked as the strongest contenders in the race to sign Koulibaly, despite Real Madrid also chasing him, according to Don Balon.

The Reds already have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as quality options in defence, but it would be hard to turn down the chance to sign Koulibaly.

According to Don Balon, Koulibaly’s asking price could now fall by almost half this summer as Napoli need the money, having previously valued him at around €100million.

LFC would do well to sign such a talented player on the cheap, even if Don Balon note that there may be some cause for caution as he’s had his injury problems this season.

Don Balon claim Jurgen Klopp feels the 29-year-old still has a few years left at the highest level, and his recent record in the transfer market has been superb.

Real Madrid could also do with Koulibaly as a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Ramos, but Liverpool is an attractive place to be these days.