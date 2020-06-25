Video: Jamie Carragher tells Jordan Henderson to get “absolutely rotten” after Liverpool title triumph

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher looks ready for a wild night and had Jordan Henderson in hysterics with his words on Sky Sports.

Watch below as the former Reds defender tells Henderson he wants to see him get “absolutely rotten” tonight after the club were confirmed as Premier League champions.

"Jordan, you're a great professional – but tell me you're going to get absolutely rotten tonight like me!"@Carra23 has got the champagne flowing! ?? Watch our special reaction show live on Sky Sports News now: https://t.co/B16sdyjs7x pic.twitter.com/ssrtqYY2qY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2020

Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City confirmed that Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy after a thirty-year wait, so it’s little wonder Carragher is enjoying himself.

Henderson cracks up at Carragher as he interview him whilst spraying a bottle of champagne everywhere, leaving him with nothing to drink in the end!