Video: Liverpool players gatecrash Virgil van Dijk interview after title triumph

Liverpool players hijacked Virgil van Dijk’s interview on BT Sport with their celebrations after becoming Premier League champions tonight.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea to confirm the Reds’ status as champions for the first time in 30 years, and you can see what it meant to them all as all social distancing went out of the window!

You can forgive everyone involved at Liverpool for wanting a proper celebration, and it’s clear they won’t be holding back tonight.

Watch the video above as Van Dijk tried to talk to BT Sport pundits before several LFC stars burst in and gatecrashed the whole thing!