Liverpool fans will love Dejan Lovren’s tweet at half time of Chelsea vs Man City

Dejan Lovren is clearly as excited as most Liverpool fans right now as they close in on their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 4-0 yesterday to take a big step closer to ending their long wait for the trophy, and can be crowned champions tonight if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea.

A goal from Christian Pulisic gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at half time, prompting Lovren to tweet this…

45’ — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

The Croatian has not always been the most reliable performer for Liverpool, but he’ll be popular for showing his excitement here.

Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on the match at Stamford Bridge, and they’ll love knowing that their players are also following as they wait to see if they can celebrate later.

City need to win tonight to delay Liverpool’s celebrations, but there is surely no stopping Jurgen Klopp’s side now as they’ve built up such a huge lead with seven games still to play.