Graeme Souness has once again found a reason to very harshly criticise a Manchester United player.

The pundit is well known for his rather bizarre and long-running feud with United midfielder Paul Pogba, and he’s now given a pretty negative analysis of Anthony Martial’s performance against Sheffield United last night, despite the Frenchman scoring his first Premier League hat-trick in the game.

Souness says that while Martial clearly has class, he needs to show he’s interested more often, and the clear implication from the Scot is that he doesn’t feel the 24-year-old is consistent enough.

“The third one [goal] was class,” Souness said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“But we know he’s class. He’s got everything to be a top player if he could just have the same enthusiasm as Rashford the way he (conducts himself).

“There’s no doubt Martial is a proper player but he seems to hide it, sometimes he doesn’t seem interested but he was tonight.

“Maybe the answer is for him to score early in every game he plays and stays interested.”

This seems harsh on Martial when he’s just put in such a quality display, and it is a little puzzling as to why Souness tends to focus on things with such a negative slant so often.

United fans will just be glad to see Martial enjoying his football, as he’s a real asset to this side when he’s on form, and if he gets his confidence up then there’s surely no limit to what he can achieve in the game.

