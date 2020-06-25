According to SunSport, Manchester United star Fred is willing to enter talks over a new long-term contract with the Red Devils after a massive uplift in form in recent months.

Fred joined the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £47m, as per BBC Sport. The Brazilian massively struggled during his debut campaign but is now beginning to come into his own.

The Sun report that the 28-year-old earns £130,000-a-week currently, with three years left on his deal, the club aren’t exactly in a position where they have a pressing need to extend this contract.

It’s added that Fred would like an increase to his salary, as well as some other incentives. Perhaps the star will eye performance-related bonuses linked to United’s success in the league, cup and Europe.

The Sun claim that contract talks with the central midfielder are set to take place before the end of the year.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal enquire about move for highly-rated Portuguese winger ‘Get up you tart!’ – Alan Brazil isn’t a fan of Man United’s Bruno Fernandes Video – Sergio Ramos’ brilliant free-kick for Real Madrid extends his record

Fred has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, the midfielder’s uplift in form has been a key part of the side now improving their chances of securing Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could achieve some real success in his first full season as manager.

Fred’s style of play allows the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to play in a manner that better suits their creative talents – massively boosting the side’s ability in the final third.

This has been evident as of late, Fred is the deeper-lying midfielder that is now becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.