Photo: Liverpool fan taunts Man City bus outside Stamford Bridge with a homemade Premier League trophy

We all celebrate things in different ways, some like to spend it with close friends and family, some like to share the joy with everyone, and some like to celebrate by waving a cardboard trophy at a bus.

Liverpool fans everywhere will be delighted that Chelsea’s win over Man City delivered them the title tonight, but this fan was particularly keen to make sure the City players knew what had happened:

11pm at Stamford Bridge: Liverpool fan holds a small cardboard homemade Premier League trophy up to the departing Man City team bus pic.twitter.com/t9CEHOUrO4 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) June 25, 2020

We all knew that Liverpool were going to win the league and it was a mere formality, but this is the kind of pettiness that we can all get on board with.