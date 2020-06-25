Video: Sky Sports release hilarious video trolling Gary Neville over Liverpool title win

Sky Sports have released a hilarious video about Gary Neville going missing after Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions tonight.

The former Manchester United defender is well known for his support of his old club and that long-running rivalry with Liverpool, who have finally ended their 30-year title drought tonight.

Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea confirmed Liverpool’s status as champions, and Sky Sports decided to take the opportunity to poke fun at Neville.

Watch the video above as Jamie Carragher and others at Sky try to find Neville, who is seen trying to flea the country in response to the Reds’ triumph!