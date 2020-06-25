Spurs have the chance to exchange want-away Ndombele for one of two Barcelona stars

It looks like Spurs are in damage limitation mode when it comes to Tanguy Ndombele, but there’s a chance that they could still come out of this with something positive.

The Independent reported on the latest with the Spurs midfielder, and they confirm that the £55m signing from last summer would like to leave the club.

They go on to say that Barcelona are interested in taking him off their hands, but it would need to be a swap deal due to their lack of transfer funds.

At this point Barcelona are willing to swap either Nelson Semedo or Philippe Coutinho, and you have to think the Brazilian could be a major coup if they pulled that swap off.

He’s shone in the Premier League before and would bring goals and creativity to Jose Mourinho’s team if he got back to his best, while Nelson Semedo would be a solid addition but that won’t be so exciting for the fans.

They do go on to say that Spurs would rather recoup the transfer fee so a swap looks unlikely for now, but they also recognise that it might be their only option and at least it would allow them to freshen up the squad.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it certainly looks like Ndombele is on his way out of Spurs.