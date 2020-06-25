Video: The moment Raheem Sterling might’ve won the Premier League title for Liverpool

Raheem Sterling nearly won the Premier League title with Liverpool back in 2013/14, but he ended up joining Manchester City to win a few with them.

Tonight, however, he’s produced a bad miss here, hitting the post at a big moment that could well mean his old club are crowned champions tonight…

We’ll miss this when Pep’s gone. CHE 1-1 MCI: 65 mins gone. Pictures from BT Sport pic.twitter.com/JQSjbMKS0G — fanatix (@therealfanatix) June 25, 2020

Watch this flowing move from City that put Sterling in a great position to score and put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead against Chelsea, only for him to clip the post.

The England international should really have done better, but his old club’s fans will be thanking him for his contribution!