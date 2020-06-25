Steven Gerrard sends heartfelt message to Liverpool as they finally win the Premier League title

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard sent an emotional message to his old club on Instagram after they finally won the Premier League title.

The Reds have had to wait 30 years to get their hands on the trophy, with the club struggling for so long to replicate the success and sheer dominance they enjoyed in the 70s and 80s.

Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night confirmed Liverpool’s status as champions, and it will no doubt have been a big night for their former captain Gerrard.

Gerrard remains a hero at Anfield even though he never managed to taste title success in his entire Liverpool career.

Of course, the England international lifted other trophies such as the Champions League and the FA Cup in his time with LFC, but the league title feels like the big one they’ve been particularly keen to get their hands on again.

Responding to tonight’s title win, Gerrard took to Instagram to send a message to his old club and to Liverpool fans…

He said: “Congratulations to all at Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League. Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

“And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years.”