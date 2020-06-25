Liverpool took on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night knowing that a win would put them to within one further victory of their first ever Premier League title.

Evidently, the pressure didn’t get to them at any point throughout the 90 minutes, with the eventual 4-0 victory fully deserved.

In fact, so dominant were the Reds that they managed to restrict the Eagles to not having a shot for goalkeeper, Alisson, to save.

However, another incredible stat has since emerged from the win.

According to OptaJoe, Crystal Palace didn’t even manage a single touch in Liverpool’s box, something that hasn’t been achieved since the 2008/09 campaign.

0 – Crystal Palace failed to record a single touch in the opposition box against Liverpool, the first side to do so in a Premier League match since Opta have full data for this statistic (2008-09). Distancing. pic.twitter.com/RwP8BUul3E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Given that there were no supporters present at Anfield, a slightly eerie atmosphere could’ve impacted the way in which Liverpool played.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I am very positive’ – Mikel Arteta believes this Arsenal star’s contract will be sorted very soon Barcelona and Juventus set to conclude bizarre Arthur-Pjanic swap deal within 48 hours ‘I’m not that interested’ – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want a statue built in his honour

It’s often said that the ’12th man’ can give teams that little extra push when needed, but Jurgen Klopp’s men didn’t leave any room for doubt and went for it from the first whistle.

Another performance like that against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on July 2, and the title will be passed from the blue half of Manchester to the red half of Merseyside.