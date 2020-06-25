The massive signing bonus that Timo Werner has received after sealing Chelsea transfer

According to the Express via German publication Bild (subscription required), Timo Werner’s five-year contract with Chelsea (BBC Sport) will see the striker earn a massive £270,000-a-week.

Bild also report that the 24-year-old has been handed a staggering £10m signing-on bonus, it seems like Chelsea spared no cost when it came to securing the Germany international’s signature.

The Express do conflict the ace’s weekly wages, suggesting that other reports claim the lightning-fast forward will be earning less than Bild’s figure of £270k-a-week.

The report adds that the star will continue to play in the remainder of RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga games this season, however Werner will not feature for the side in their remaining Champions League ties.

The Evening Standard report that Blues have captured the ace for £53m, this doesn’t seem like an inflated fee at all considering how impressive Werner has been over the last couple of years.

Werner has been prolific this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 13 assists in 44 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions this season.

Werner is exactly the kind of attacking addition that Frank Lampard’s side need as they should be working to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham’s shoulder after his debut season as the side’s No.9.