Menu

Video: Aubameyang hits the bar after a wonderful pass from Kieran Tierney

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Although Arsenal’s season might be over when it comes to doing anything meaningful in the Premier League, it’s important to build up some form as they go into next season.

Kieran Tierney was a big signing from Celtic in the summer but he’s been hampered by injuries, so it’s good to see that he showed his quality to play Aubameyang in behind here.

The striker takes a great touch and it looks like he’s scored a wonderful goal, only for the ball to smack off the bar:

They were able to take the lead shortly afterwards thanks to Southampton’s keeper gifting them the opener, but there are some encouraging signs for the fans with players linking up and showing a good understanding.

READ MORE: Video: Eddie Nketiah opens the scoring after a ridiculous mistake from the Southampton keeper

More Stories Kieran Tierney Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang