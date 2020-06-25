Video: Aubameyang shows his lightning pace to surprise Jack Stephens and forces a red card

It’s sometimes hard to figure out how quick someone is just by watching on the TV, but it’s clear that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is lightning fast.

Jack Stephens looks like he’s in control of the situation as he runs to pick up a loose pass, only for the Arsenal striker to show his pace and he gets there first, which means Stephens has to bring him down:

Jack Stephens is sent off for Southampton! ? He won't be thanking Pierre-Emile Højbjerg for that pass…? ? Watch on Sky Sports Main Event!

The red card decision survived the VAR check and it looked fair enough, but this was a glimpse of what Aubameyang can offer – a game changing moment in an instant.

Just to make it even better, they scored from the eventual free kick to finish the game.