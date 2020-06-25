Video: Ball-playing Kepa almost costs Chelsea a goal vs Man City with horror error

In the 14th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, out of form Kepa almost made a costly error on the big stage.
After being passed the ball by one of his defenders, Kepa’s wayward attempt to clear the ball was intercepted by a fine header from Riyad Mahrez.
The ball floated into Bernardo Silva, the ace controlled the ball expertly and even flicked it over N’Golo Kante’s head – but this gave Kepa enough time to recover from his blunder and block Silva’s shot.
Take a look at the Spaniard’s almost costly moment below:
Pictures from BT Sport.
It’s moments like this which raise the question marks over Kepa, he’s not got the same level of maturity when it comes to his ball-playing tendencies in comparison to the likes of Ederson and Alisson.