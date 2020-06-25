Video: Ball-playing Kepa almost costs Chelsea a goal vs Man City with horror error

In the 14th minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, out of form Kepa almost made a costly error on the big stage.

After being passed the ball by one of his defenders, Kepa’s wayward attempt to clear the ball was intercepted by a fine header from Riyad Mahrez.

The ball floated into Bernardo Silva, the ace controlled the ball expertly and even flicked it over N’Golo Kante’s head – but this gave Kepa enough time to recover from his blunder and block Silva’s shot.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s almost costly moment below:

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lightning-fast Pulisic pounces on Man City error to give Chelsea the lead Premier League free agent XI: Stars from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City confirmed on retained lists The massive signing bonus that Timo Werner has received after sealing Chelsea transfer

It’s moments like this which raise the question marks over Kepa, he’s not got the same level of maturity when it comes to his ball-playing tendencies in comparison to the likes of Ederson and Alisson.