Video: Eddie Nketiah opens the scoring for Arsenal after a ridiculous mistake from the Southampton keeper

It’s becoming a trend that managers want their goalkeepers to play out from the back, but sometimes they just need to get it clear rather than taking risks.

It’s not clear what McCarthy was waiting for here, but he takes so long on the ball and it allows Eddie Nketiah to close him down, before tapping the ball into an empty net:

 

Arsenal have had a tough few weeks so a gift like this will be very welcome, but Southampton will be furious at their keeper for his.

