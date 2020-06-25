Video: Emotional Jurgen Klopp addresses the Liverpool fans after Premier League victory

While everyone connected with Liverpool would have preferred to win the league on the pitch in front of the fans, it’s unlikely to feel any less special.

Celebrations will go on through the night and it appears that everyone is emotional, after Jurgen Klopp joined Sky Sports news to react to the victory:

'It's for our supporters, it's for you out there.' ?? Jurgen Klopp joins Sky Sports live after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions! ?? Watch our special reaction show live on Sky Sports News now: https://t.co/B16sdyjs7x pic.twitter.com/L1bHCvie4f — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2020

Liverpool have always been a tight family club which explains why this means so much to so many people, and it’s startling to see someone like Jurgen Klopp in tears over the victory.

It shows just how much it means to everyone at the club, and it’s well deserved after a fantastic season.