It’s never made sense for a player to handle the ball on the line, the penalty is usually scored, they end up with a lengthy ban and a red card.

It’s even more stupid when we have VAR, so there was no way that Fernandinho was going to get away with this:

Willian restores Chelsea's lead! A huge goal for Frank Lampard's side in their quest for Champions League football ? pic.twitter.com/rILeNrlUMs — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

It’s a clear handball and the ref had no choice but to send him off, while the penalty was dispatched by Willian.

If Chelsea win the game then Liverpool will win the league tonight, and Fernandinho has just played a huge part in that.