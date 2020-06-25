Menu

Video: Fernandinho may have gifted Liverpool the title after getting sent off for a needless handball

It’s never made sense for a player to handle the ball on the line, the penalty is usually scored, they end up with a lengthy ban and a red card.

It’s even more stupid when we have VAR, so there was no way that Fernandinho was going to get away with this:

It’s a clear handball and the ref had no choice but to send him off, while the penalty was dispatched by Willian.

If Chelsea win the game then Liverpool will win the league tonight, and Fernandinho has just played a huge part in that.

