Video: ‘F**king switch on’ – Maguire furious at Luke Shaw after Man United ace’s error

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was furious with teammate Luke Shaw after the full-black almost made a very costly blunder in the first-half of yesterday’s win against Sheffield United.
When Paul Pogba played a sideways pass to Shaw, the left-back’s decision to wait for the ball to come directly to his feet almost proved to be costly.
A Sheffield United player pressed Shaw and the England international just about got a foot in to pass the ball back to Maguire in central defence.
Once there was no longer a threat from Sheffield, Maguire shouted to Shaw “F***ing switch on”, it’s clear that the centre-back isn’t willing to let any mistakes from teammates slide.
Take a look at the moment below:
Maguire telling Shaw to "F**king Switch On" ?pic.twitter.com/vXz3qDQlp5
— UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) June 25, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports.
It’s weird hearing and seeing moments like this, we wouldn’t usually have the chance to pick up on little things like this.