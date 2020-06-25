The word cheat in football is generally reserved for diving and play acting, but Kepa has shown a different way of doing it tonight.
Man City were awarded a free kick before the cooling break against Chelsea tonight, and it was right on the edge of shooting range.
READ MORE: Video: Lightning-fast Pulisic pounces on Man City error to give Chelsea the lead
As the players head over for a drink, the cameras see Kepa picking the ball up and moving it back a few yards to reduce the chance of City scoring after the break:
Footage courtesy of BT Sport
The free kick came to nothing so his plan worked, but it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this afterwards.