Video: Ice-cold Willian scores superb penalty for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Willian has fired Chelsea back into the lead against Manchester City from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League encounter.

Frank Lampard’s side were awarded the chance to get back into the lead from 12 yards out after City stalwart Fernandinho produced a shocking handball to stop Tammy Abraham’s shot from going in.

Experienced star Willian stepped up and fooled his international teammate with a stutter-step penalty technique, the attacker then sent Ederson the wrong way by firing the ball into the top corner.

Take a look at the veteran winger’s fine spot-kick below:

Willian restores Chelsea's lead! A huge goal for Frank Lampard's side in their quest for Champions League football ? pic.twitter.com/rILeNrlUMs — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fernandinho may have gifted Liverpool the title after getting sent off for a needless handball Video: The moment Raheem Sterling might’ve won the Premier League title for Liverpool Video: Mason Mount hits the side netting and even the fake Chelsea fans thought it was in

Willian has performed brilliantly for Chelsea this season, despite the constant speculation surrounding his future with the Blues.