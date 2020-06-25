Menu

Video: Ice-cold Willian scores superb penalty for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Willian has fired Chelsea back into the lead against Manchester City from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League encounter.

Frank Lampard’s side were awarded the chance to get back into the lead from 12 yards out after City stalwart Fernandinho produced a shocking handball to stop Tammy Abraham’s shot from going in.

Experienced star Willian stepped up and fooled his international teammate with a stutter-step penalty technique, the attacker then sent Ederson the wrong way by firing the ball into the top corner.

Take a look at the veteran winger’s fine spot-kick below:

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News

Willian has performed brilliantly for Chelsea this season, despite the constant speculation surrounding his future with the Blues.

More Stories Fernandinho Tammy Abraham Willian