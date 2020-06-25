Video: Joyous scenes outside Anfield as fans start to gather for Premier League title celebrations

It didn’t matter that Liverpool fans were urged to stay at home and celebrate if they won the league tonight, you just knew it wouldn’t work out like that.

Chelsea’s victory over Man City meant that Jurgen Klopp’s men are officially Premier League champions, and it’s been inevitable for most of the season.

Videos are starting to appear of fans gathering outside Anfield, and it’s understandable that they are delighted:

LIVE at Anfield pic.twitter.com/puDm0Anh83 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 25, 2020

Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield pic.twitter.com/woQC05phnI — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) June 25, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that there is a global pandemic going on so hopefully the majority of supporters keep safe and stay away, but plenty have been waiting a long time for this.