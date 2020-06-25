Video: Kevin de Bruyne scores amazing free-kick for Man City vs former club Chelsea

In the 54th minute of tonight’s massive encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne got his side back level with a moment of magic against his former club.
Pep Guardiola’s side had a free-kick from around 30 yards out, Belgian superstar De Bruyne stepped up and curled the ball right into the top corner with a fantastic hit.
De Bruyne’s ability to strike the ball – for a midfielder – is unmatched.
Take a look at the midfield maestro’s spectacular hit below:
Incredible from De Bruyne ?
Kepa didn't stand a chance! pic.twitter.com/pVG6E0ixKT
— (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.
De Bruyne is one of the most dangerous players when it comes to dead-ball situations in the world.