Video: Kubo embarrasses Kroos, Ramos and Mendy in amazing run against parent club Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo starred for Mallorca against parent club Real Madrid last night, one moment in the 61st moment proves just how exciting a talent Los Blancos have in their hands.

Kubo started off his exciting run by effortlessly turning Madrid’s midfield maestro Toni Kroos, the 19-year-old made the superstar look like a statue as he skipped past.

Kubo was then crowded as he carried the ball around the edge of the box, this didn’t deter the ace as he used some silky footwork to burst past his club captain Sergio Ramos.

The wonderkid also showed his insane reaction by keeping control of the ball after Ferland Mendy almost snatched it away, the ace’s shot on goal after the dribble hit the side netting.

Take a look at the Japanese starlet’s sensational run below:

More Stories / Latest News Man United star eyeing new contract with improved salary after fine form as of late Arsenal enquire about move for highly-rated Portuguese winger ‘Get up you tart!’ – Alan Brazil isn’t a fan of Man United’s Bruno Fernandes

Kubo has registered three goals and three assists in La Liga so far this season, he’s been one of the very few bright sparks for a Mallorca side that are facing relegation.

The youngster’s fine performances this term show that he’s ready to play a first-team role for Zinedine Zidane’s side next season.