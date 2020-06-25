Video: Kyle Walker’s brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Pulisic a goal for Chelsea

In the 70th minute of Chelsea’s clash against Manchester City this evening, Pulisic used his lightning-fast speed and tireless work-rate just like he did when he bagged the Blues’ first.

Pulisic burst past Fernandinho to latch onto the ball, the American superstar managed to keep upright after a challenge from the City stalwart before effortlessly rounding Ederson.

The off-balance attacker then slotted the ball towards the empty net, Kyle Walker showed off his own trademark electric speed to get back just in time to clear the ball off the line.

Pulisic was inches away from bagging his second of the night.

Take a look at Walker’s insane last-ditch block:

That is an unbelievable clearance by Kyle Walker!! ? pic.twitter.com/IkGFhhUQQF — c ?? (@hctelfih) June 25, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

Walker continues to prove that he’s still one of the quickest and most athletic full-back’s in the world with pieces of defending like this.