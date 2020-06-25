Video: Lightning-fast Pulisic pounces on Man City error to give Chelsea the lead

In the 35th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester City, the Blues cleared a free-kick and a mix-up between Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy gave Pulisic a glorious chance.

Pulisic’s decision to press forward certainly paid off as the ace used his rapid speed to latch onto the ball and charge forward.

The 21-year-old tricked Mendy by slowing down before using a burst of pace to skip into the box, Pulisic rounded off the fine play with a lovely finish curled into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the American superstar’s opener below:

Ice cold from Pulisic! ?? The American is clinical on the breakaway. No doubt Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the former Dortmund winger! ? pic.twitter.com/wcQO11Jnkl — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

With Chelsea leading, if Manchester City don’t come back into this tie and claim three points, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions tonight.