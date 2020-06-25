Menu

Video: Liverpool players celebrate winning Premier League title in lovely scenes

Videos have begun circulating of Liverpool’s players celebrating their Premier League triumph, the Reds have been crowned champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City this evening.

Most of the first-team players, as well as staff, appeared to be in attendance as the Reds watched the Chelsea game in someone’s garden.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was behind the camera as soon as soon the full-time whistle blew to seal the side’s first league title in 30 years.

A massive roar erupted; with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino all seen celebrating in the clip.

Liverpool’s players thoroughly deserve to go all-out with their celebrations after such an impressive campaign, no one has come remotely close to the Reds this season.

