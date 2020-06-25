Menu

Video – Sergio Ramos’ brilliant free-kick for Real Madrid extends his record

Real Madrid CF
With Barcelona having beaten Athletic Club the previous evening, Real Madrid needed a win on Wednesday night against Mallorca to go back to the top of the La Liga table.

Already leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Vinicius Jr., Los Blancos still weren’t comfortable against a lively opponent who included the ‘Japanese Messi,’ Takefusa Kubo, a loanee from Real Madrid, in their starting XI.

Step forward captain, Sergio Ramos, to deliver the coup de grace via a wonderfully flighted free-kick, extending his record as the defender with the most goals in the Spanish top flight in the process.

You can see Ramos’ exquisite effort below, footage courtesy of Premier Sports.

