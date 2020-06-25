It’s been a foregone conclusion for some while now, and after their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on the verge of claiming their first-ever Premier League title.

The Reds proved once again against the Eagles that they have been the dominant force in the English top-flight throughout the 2019/20 campaign, and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone to disagree that they don’t fully deserve the trophy.

Wednesday night’s win at Anfield puts them within one more win of claiming the crown from Manchester City, but Liverpool might not need to kick a ball again to be champions if Chelsea can do them a favour against Pep Guardiola’s side on Thursday.

Simply put, should the Blues stop City from grabbing all three points, then Liverpool will have won the title.

However, should Pep’s swashbucklers manage another victory themselves, the next time that the Reds can seal their first top-flight title in England for 30 years is when they play against City at the Etihad Stadium on July 2.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Not for the government to intervene’ – Newcastle’s takeover hopes given huge boost Spurs have the chance to exchange want-away Ndombele for one of two Barcelona stars €80m Liverpool target expects to join Man City this summer

If City fail to win at home, that’s it, game over, but if they were to emerge victorious from that encounter, Liverpool would have to wait until their fixture at Anfield on July 5 against Aston Villa.